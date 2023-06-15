Final Fantasy comparison has gamers longing for the days of generational graphics leaps

By Dustin Bailey
published

Four years went a lot further at the turn of the century

Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 10
(Image credit: Square Enix/@BloodCrisisGame)

The two images you see above are from Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 10, which were released four years apart from each other. A tweet with that comparison shot has gone viral as gamers remember just how much harder the generational upgrades hit back in the day.

FF7 launched in 1997, a few years into the life of the PS1, and FF10 launched in 2001, shortly after the release of the PS2. For a modern comparison, you could probably look to God of War in 2018 versus God of War Ragnarok in 2022 - that's an impressive technical leap, sure, but those two games don't feel like they're from completely different galaxies, as is the case with the two Final Fantasy games in the comparison.

See more
See more
See more

And yes, obviously, there were two other Final Fantasy games released between 7 and 10, each of which offered its own graphical improvements, not to mention lengthy stories filled with memorable characters that remain beloved to this day.

These days, technology like ray tracing can make games look better and the detail on display in modern 4K resolutions can be dazzling, but the added detail is, well, all in the details. It doesn't have the immediate impact it had back in the day. (And in fairness to modern games, that FF10 screenshot doesn't communicate how stilted and plastic-y the character animations were back then.)

But then we have to ask - is all that graphical fidelity a good thing? Games are now more limited by what their developers have time to create than they are by technology, which means development cycles for triple-A titles are ballooning toward a half-decade or more. It'll be nearly seven years since the launch of FF15 before Final Fantasy 16 comes out. In the seven years starting from 1994, we went from Final Fantasy 6 to Final Fantasy 10 - that's five mainline games. Scales of development and expectations from fans have changed in a major way.

If you want to get angry about a website's ranking of the best Final Fantasy games, we've got you covered. 

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.