Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth is on a tour through Baldur's Gate 3, Pokemon, and more thanks to a beautifully chaotic viral Twitter trend

Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth is currently on a tour of games where he doesn't belong, as the 'Sephiroth should be in every video game' meme travels Twitter.

Other than his appearance in Kingdom Hearts, I know very little about Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth. What I do know though is that he probably doesn't belong in places like Cooking Mama's kitchen or jail being defended by Ace Attorney Phoenix Wright - although that second one might not be too hard to believe considering Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's ending .

If you've been on Twitter over the last few days, you've no doubt come across what I'm calling the 'Sephiroth should be in every video game' trend. On March 17, Twitter user @eyebrowpillar innocently shared: "I think Sephiroth should be in every video game," and it didn't take long for the gaming community to put this to the test.

Since then, I've seen Sephiroth pop up in a variety of locations. Some of my favorites so far include the former soldier peeking over the fence in kitten-collecting mobile game Neko Atsume, taking Link's place in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild box art, and joining the likes of Keroppi and Kuromi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. You can see even more examples of this below.

I would say that it's funny to see the antagonist standing side-by-side with characters you'd never expect him to but that's literally the premise of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which Sephiroth was added to back in late 2020. The Final Fantasy character's addition to the fighting game meant he would often go toe to toe with the likes of Princess Peach, Pikachu, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

This isn't the first trend to take gaming Twitter by storm this year. Very early in 2024, everyone seemed to be making their own versions of the Mario Kart track Moo Moo Meadows - which resulted in a lot of bizarre remixes of the beloved circuit.

If this meme has convinced you to meet Sephiroth yourself, take a look at our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips to get started with the latest installment in the series.