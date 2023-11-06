Final Fantasy 7 writer asks fans to stop making demands over their least-favorite characters

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's scenario writer has responded to fans demanding he kill off certain characters in the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Long-serving Final Fantasy writer Kazushige Nojima took to Twitter over the past weekend to ask fans to stop sending him certain messages. In the tweet below, Nojima states that while everyone is entitled to their opinions and beliefs, he wants fans to stop sending him messages demanding he kill off or remove certain characters from the ongoing Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy.

どのキャラクターも愛情を持って書いています。どんな意見も思想も自由だけど、あのキャラを消すべきとか果ては殺せとか私に送ってくるのはやめてほしい。あまりブロックやミュートしたくないし、鍵もかけたくありませんNovember 4, 2023 See more

Nojima adds that he doesn't want to turn his account 'Private,' or even block or mute people on Twitter, but he nonetheless wants the messages to stop.

The statement has been met with an outpouring of support from Final Fantasy fans. There are well over 100 responses to Nojima's tweet above, nearly all of which are messages of reassurance. "You are a hero to us, Nojima-san. We are very grateful for all your hard work and creativity," writes one Twitter user, with another adding "You're right, Nojima-san! People shouldn't send you hate comments like that. Don't let them get you down! You the best!"

It's not the first time Nojima has spoken about excessive fan demands on Twitter. Last year, he said that he would no longer talk about the projects he's working on, but would continue to use his account to chat about his personal life.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues the remake trilogy early next year on February 29, exclusively for PS5. It's worth pointing out that Nojima has never explicitly been confirmed to be working on the sequel, although since he was integral to the 2020 remake's story and writing, it's no surprise fans have naturally assumed he's working on the follow-up.

You can check out our full Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview to see what we made of Square Enix's sequel when we went hands-on with it.