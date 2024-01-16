Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth remakes original screenshots from the 1997 JRPG featuring Yuffie and Cait Sith

Square Enix has shown off some huge glow-up screenshots from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth compared to the original RPG.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might be remaking part of a game from 1997, but that doesn't mean Square Enix won't pay some respect to iconic moments from the older game to win some serious kudos from its fans. Just below, for example, you can see one new screenshot of Yuffie standing triumphantly atop a hill gazing off at the sunset, in a direct redo from the original game.

This is, as you can probably imagine, going down an absolute treat with some of the older Final Fantasy 7 fans. Just like the Twitter user above, fans have been surprisingly quick to notice that the new screenshot is a direct recreation of one from all the way back in 1997. Maybe Yuffie's classic pose really did leave that much of an impression.

Elsewhere, there's the fantastic new shot of Cait Sith and its Moogle companion from Rebirth. Only this, like the Yuffie screenshot, isn't new at all - it's also a direct remake of a bit of promotional material for Final Fantasy 7 in 1997. The Gold Saucer in the background might look a tad different, but it still retains the same exciting spirit of the original product.

Square Enix might be putting out these 1:1 recreations of classic poses, but don't assume the game itself will follow suit. We already know Zack will have an "immensely important" role in Rebirth, which itself is a huge departure from the original game, because he isn't dead anymore. Not everything will be exactly as you remember it in the new RPG.

