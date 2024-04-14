Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth book confirms what JRPG fans suspected: Barret is the easiest character to date, to no one's surprise

Barret Wallace is the easiest character to date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, according to the recent Ultimania explainer book.

Rebirth players had a feeling machine-gun-armed Barret was the easiest character to 'romance' when many of us were giddily sitting alongside the loveable man in the Gold Saucer Skywheel date. The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ultimania book now confirms that, yes, the player has more opportunities to woe Mr. Wallace than any other party member.

Barret reportedly "has the highest chance to get affinity based on dialogue, side quests, mini-games, and battle mechanics," according to translations from streamer aitaikimochi.

Players can deepen bonds with several party members by completing side quests that they're personally invested in, choosing certain responses in dialogue, or making use of joint Synergy Moves - but Barret supposedly has 26 opportunities to gain affinity for Cloud.

In comparison, there are 24 instances where Red XIII and Yuffie can gain affinity, while Tifa and her girlfriend Aerith can gain affinity in 23 different instances in the game. There's only a slight disparity between all the characters, though the amount of affinity points gained will depend on your dialogue choices or side quest results.

And I get it! Aerith has dark premonitions about the game's finale that even the explainer book can't explain. Tifa has a slightly complicated history with Cloud. Yuffie has her own baggage. And Red XIII is… not the same species. Barret, on the other hand, acts tough and gruff, but that hardened exterior only hides love for his family and his planet. No surprise he's eager to go on a date.

