Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis finally has a release date

It feels like Ever Crisis has been slowly progressing towards launch for a number of years now, and all of a sudden it's less than a month to go until it releases. The Final Fantasy 7 mobile compilation game is out on September 7 for both iOS and Android-powered devices.

Additionally, you can head here to pre-register for Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis ahead of its launch next month. You can also get your hands on the Jumpstart Item Set at launch, which includes 40 Weapon Enhance Material (S) items, 10 Weapon Enhance Material (M) items, ten of the Low-Grade Titanium materials, 10 Low-Grade Steel items, and 10 of the Low-Grade Rose Gold materials.

There's also a load of other in-game rewards you can bag, thanks to Ever Crisis hitting repeated player goals from its recent closed beta test. 15 gacha tickets, the Zweihander weapon, and 1,000 Blue Crystals are all guaranteed at launch, in addition to some special new outfits for Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith.

If you've somehow never heard of Ever Crisis, it's basically a mobile compilation game that combines both Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core into one game. Both titles unfold in episodic instalments in the mobile game, following the stories of Zack Fair and Cloud Strife in a new art style that's inspired by the original blocky look of Final Fantasy 7.

Ahead of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launching next year in early 2024, Ever Crisis could well be a must-play game for anyone looking to get themselves up to date on the wider Final Fantasy 7 saga.

