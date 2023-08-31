Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis fans are losing it over young Sephiroth

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis features a brand new storyline with a young Sephiroth, and the younger character is going down a treat with fans.

Earlier today on August 31, Square Enix revealed the latest trailer for Ever Crisis, the compilation mobile game connecting the events of Final Fantasy 7 and Ever Crisis into one seamless game. However, the mobile game will also feature a brand new storyline focusing on a younger Sephiroth, taking place 15 years before the events of the original Final Fantasy 7.

"With the Countdown to Launch Trailer, we've started the countdown to the worldwide launch of FF7EC. The game has evolved since the closed beta as we've addressed much of your feedback. I hope you continue to build excitement towards #FF7R as you play #FF7EC." - Nomura pic.twitter.com/jQFGPNjWpOAugust 31, 2023 See more

Sephiroth's somehow wound up with young Soldier prototypes, called Glenn, Matt, and Luthier, all seen in the trailer just above. The new storyline actually takes place on a remote island far to the south of Midgar, so we probably won't be jaunting around the massive city in the new game.

As you can probably imagine, the younger Sephiroth has fans screaming, crying, and throwing up, as usual. People were incredibly down bad and obsessed in equal measure with Sephiroth in 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and they're all up to their old tricks three years later.

"sephy so cute and adorable and sweet and AAAA IM SO EXCITEDDDD" writes one overexcited Twitter user. "Sephiroth showing real, nonpsychotic emotion is nuts," chimes in another Twitter user, and I'm very sad to say that they're unfortunately correct in this assessment.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is out in precisely one week from now on September 7, for both iOS and Android devices alike. The new game will be free-to-play, but it will feature gacha elements for aspects like upgradeable weapons and new costumes for characters like Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and more.

Here's hoping it's not too long until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is with us early next year in 2024.