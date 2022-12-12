Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis beta delayed to summer 2023

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis' upcoming beta has quietly been pushed back to summer 2023.

Square Enix has debuted a new Japanese language trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, the upcoming mobile compilation game. As the trailer (seen just below) ends, a note reveals to viewers that a beta for the new mobile game will take place next year in the summer.

This is a delay for the mobile game's beta and a pretty hefty one at that. Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 website (opens in new tab) reveals that the beta for Ever Crisis was meant to take place at some point this year in 2022, but as we draw ever closer to the end of the year, that's obviously no longer the case.

Right now, we're not entirely sure when during summer 2023 we'll get the chance to go hands-on with Ever Crisis. It's worth noting that Ever Crisis was always pencilled in for a full launch next year in 2023, and so far at least, there's no information to suggest that final launch window has changed.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is, if you weren't aware, a full compilation of all canonical instalments in the Final Fantasy 7 saga. The game is coming to Android and iOS devices only, and will release in episodic instalments each month from launch, following the events of Final Fantasy 7, Advent Children, Crisis Core, Before Crisis, and Dirge of Cerberus. It'll play out as a turn-based battler, and if you're fond of the classic game, you'll want to keep an eye on this mobile game.

Check out our Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion review for what we made of the latest instalment in Square Enix's remake saga, set to launch this week.