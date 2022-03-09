Final Fantasy 35th anniversary website teases "info on upcoming titles"

A new Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary website has just launched, teasing new games further down the line.

Earlier today on March 9, Square Enix debuted the brand new Final Fantasy website, specifically revolving around the franchise's 35th anniversary later this year. There's a section of the website dedicated to "new titles," and while Chocobo GP and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin are present, there's a little teaser reading "and more..." right underneath.

Additionally, long-serving Final Fantasy series director and producer Yoshinori Kitase penned a few words to celebrate the anniversary. "The FF 35th site will support new releases, sharing info on upcoming titles and merchandise," Kitase writes, adding that he hopes fans are "excited for what's on the way for Final Fantasy." It's clear that Square Enix has a few cards up its sleeve, then.

Two immediate possibilities for upcoming Final Fantasy games are Final Fantasy 16, which was confirmed in 2020 but has been M.I.A. ever since, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, which has been teased a number of times by Kitase and development partner Tetsuya Nomura.

Last year in October, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida indicated that the game was nearly complete, and as for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, Kitase himself confirmed back in January 2022 that news on the game would be coming later this year. Considering there's a brand new PlayStation State of Play presentation taking place later today on March 9, with a focus on games from Sony's Japanese publishing partners, the timing couldn't be more intriguing.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a full look over everything coming to Sony's new-gen console in the near future.