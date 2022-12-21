Final Fantasy 16 sleuths are piecing together its map using trailers

Final Fantasy 16 fans are mapping out the game's world using trailer footage and teasers.

So far, at least, we've received three full trailers for Final Fantasy 16, as well as a bunch of promotional artwork, screenshots, and a glimpse of a map. Fans of the upcoming RPG have bundled all this information together and attempted to stitch together Final Fantasy 16's whole world as it appears in the final game.

We've always known Final Fantasy 16's world is called Valisthea, but we've never seen an overview of the whole world in one image. However, we do know the names and geography of a select few kingdoms and areas of Valisthea, which is how these fans have been able to stitch together the in-game map.

Using the map from the pricey Collector's Edition of Final Fantasy 16, the fans have pinpointed where several kingdoms should lie, including the Iron Kingdom, The Holy Empire of Sanbreque, The Grand Duchy of Rosaria, and several others.

Several other important locations have also been pinpointed using the map. These include the imposing Drake's Fang (which looks similar to Final Fantasy 7's climactic crater, it must be said), Drake's Spine, Drake's Breath, the Mothercrystal at the middle of the map, and more.

That Mothercrystal is likely central to the entire plot of Final Fantasy 16, as multiple promo trailers and artworks have depicted our heroes trying to break free of the enigmatic Crystals. The imposing crystal sits roughly at the centre of the entire map.

There are just six more months to wait until we can play Final Fantasy 16 for ourselves, when the next entry in the historic franchise launches on June 22, 2023.

Check out our big Final Fantasy 16 interview with producer Naoki Yoshida from earlier this year for some added insights into the new game.