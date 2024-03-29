After making Final Fantasy 14 more accessible to solo RPG fans, Yoshi-P wants an even more "fulfilling" MMO experience with better "refined" multiplayer

Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida has looked to the next 10 years of the MMO, teasing what plenty of the community wants to see.

Yoshida's PAX talk earlier this week offered insight into where the MMO has been and where it's going next. While the headlines have focused on Dawntrail arriving one week after the Elden Ring DLC – thanks, Yoshi-P, truly – and one tough-ass boss who caused 300,000 players to peace out 10 years ago, it's what's next that's got me and plenty of others in the community quietly quite excited.

Yoshida touched upon Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker and how much work went into making the MMO more friendly for solo players. Story-wise, you've got more mechanics to catch you up on what's come before, and duty support to fill multiplayer content up with story-relevant NPCs has been extended back to A Realm Reborn. Final Fantasy 14 appeals to plenty of RPG fans who aren't into MMOs because you can basically play it solo, and those additions only solidified that.

Next, though? Yoshida wants Final Fantasy 14 to evolve as an MMO over the next 10 years by offering more refined multiplayer gameplay, more large-scale duties, a more fulfilling gameplay experience, and better rewards. Yes, please.

To dig into that, Yoshida sees the path to more refined multiplayer gameplay and large-scale duties as content like Eureka and Bozja, open-zone content with player-uniting objectives you can dip in and out of. It's the sort of content that was beloved in Heavensward and Shadowbringers that was sorely lacking in Endwalker. It caters specifically to the midcore fan who wants to play Final Fantasy 14 beyond keeping with story patches but doesn't run with a static group to tackle the truly difficult content.

As for making the gameplay experience more fulfilling, Yoshida noted that enemy targets have gotten too large, making specific mechanics feel similar or repetitive. As such, Yoshida wants to spice up endgame content by putting players in a position where they need to communicate and strategize better. Don't fret, though – while Yoshida has recently said he regrets making the MMO stress-free, he says here he doesn't want fans to think that absolutely everything will be difficult going forward.

Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion is due to release in early access on June 28 and then in full on July 2. It'll be the content that comes after that shapes the critically acclaimed MMO's future, but it's all sounding like exactly what everyone wants.

As Final Fantasy 14 heads to Dawntrail, Yoshi-P promises the MMO won't forget the unanswered mysteries of the past 10 years.