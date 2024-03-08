Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail's Cosmic Exploration ditches the Stardew Valley-like paradise of Island Sanctuary for the collective MMO grind of Ishgard Restoration

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail's new lifestyle content has more in common with the Ishgard Restoration Project (collective grinding) than one might expect.

The most recent Final Fantasy 14 Fest in Tokyo shed some light on the upcoming Cosmic Exploration feature, which has players rocket off to various planets for some interstellar exploration. The MMO has been pushing for more casual activities for a while, specifically with the solo farming mode Island Sanctuary, but Cosmic Exploration seemingly has a community-wide slant to it as well.

Speaking to PLAY Magazine in its latest issue, director and producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida delved into the similarities between Cosmic Exploration and past endeavors: "I don't really want to give an impression of how the content will be, but in terms of this content it's similar to Ishgardian Restoration in the respect that everyone is working towards a target together on the same world."

That makes me a happy little Viera since the Ishgard Restoration Project was really, really cool. Right after the game's second expansion, the community was tasked with completing objectives to collectively rebuild a residential district that was destroyed in said expansion. Similar to what we're seeing in Helldivers 2, the entire player base contributed to the same goal.

Details on Cosmic Exploration are scarce for now, so we can only guess what the goals and rewards might be. Maybe working together unlocks new planets? Different regions? Settlements on said planets? Who's to say? But Yoshi-P teases that progress won't be a "straight run from start to finish," and will instead be "changing the themes and changing the visuals throughout as the content goes on."

It's worth noting that Cosmic Exploration won't replace or succeed Island Sanctuary, as the latter will still enjoy updates "based on player feedback." Instead, the team supposedly wants to expand on those casual themes, but according to Yoshi-P, "this time the concept is really to play with everyone and to combine efforts."

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail is launching sometime this summer with a major graphical overhaul, two new classes, and the return of the MMO content we've been missing since Endwalker.