Final Fantasy 14's Stormblood expansion is free right now

Final Fantasy 14's fan-favorite expansion, Stormblood, is available for free from now until May 8.

"For a limited time" only, the digital download version of Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood will be free to existing owners and new purchasers of Final Fantasy 14 Online Starter Edition, which includes A Realm Reborn and the first expansion, Heavensward.

Square Enix is making the expansion free to both new and existing owners of Final Fantasy 14 Online, although you'll need a valid subscription to play. There's no free 30-day subscription trial, though, so bear that in mind, and PC and Steam "are treated as separate platforms", so if you own the Steam version of FF14, that's where you'll have to start the client and download Stormblood – it's not possible to access your Steam account via the Windows client or vice-versa.

Whilst I'm a little muddled by some of the messaging, it looks as though the expansion is available for free on all platforms, although PS4 and PS5 players won't have to redeem any codes – the expansion is currently available on the PlayStation Store to download for free.

We gave Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood (opens in new tab) 4 stars out of 5 when we reviewed it back in the day, calling it "FF14 at the top of its storytelling game" and saying it "tells an intriguing tale of resistance and rebellion, with well-defined characters, exciting dungeons, and awe-inspiring new classes, but leans just a bit too heavy on the grind".

