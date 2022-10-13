Final Fantasy 14’s servers get a long-awaited expansion next month

By Hirun Cryer
published

North American players are in for four new worlds

Final Fantasy 14
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 14’s long-awaited North American Data Centre expansion is finally coming next month on November 1.

As Square Enix announced earlier today on October 13 in a blog post on the Lodestone (opens in new tab), North American Final Fantasy 14 players are finally in for relief. Dynamis is officially the name of the brand new Data Centre for the North American crowd, and it’ll finally be launching on November 1 alongside maintenance for patch 6.28.

In the new Dynamis Data Centre itself, there’ll be four brand new worlds: Hilicarnassus, Maduin, Marilith, and Seraph. Transferring to these four worlds inside the Data Centre should hopefully be available to North American players immediately once the maintenance period is over. 

This relief for North American players has been a long time coming. Originally announced all the way back in January 2022, the new Data Centre was delayed out of its original launch period of August 2022, which Square Enix now reveals in the new Lodestone post was due to the “delivery of the necessary equipment.”

This, of course, all follows on from the brand new Data Centre Travel feature finally debuting in Final Fantasy 14 earlier this year. Launching back in July, anyone who travels between Data Centres in the MMO is granted the temporary title of “Traveller,” so others in the Data Centre know they’re merely just visiting.

Final Fantasy 14 recently celebrated its nine-year anniversary, and its developers have already set their sights on “flashy” festivities for the big 10-year milestone next year.

Perhaps Final Fantasy 14’s long-awaited Xbox port might have reared its head by then.   

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.