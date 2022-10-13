Final Fantasy 14’s servers get a long-awaited expansion next month

Final Fantasy 14’s long-awaited North American Data Centre expansion is finally coming next month on November 1.

As Square Enix announced earlier today on October 13 in a blog post on the Lodestone (opens in new tab), North American Final Fantasy 14 players are finally in for relief. Dynamis is officially the name of the brand new Data Centre for the North American crowd, and it’ll finally be launching on November 1 alongside maintenance for patch 6.28.

In the new Dynamis Data Centre itself, there’ll be four brand new worlds: Hilicarnassus, Maduin, Marilith, and Seraph. Transferring to these four worlds inside the Data Centre should hopefully be available to North American players immediately once the maintenance period is over.

This relief for North American players has been a long time coming. Originally announced all the way back in January 2022, the new Data Centre was delayed out of its original launch period of August 2022, which Square Enix now reveals in the new Lodestone post was due to the “delivery of the necessary equipment.”

This, of course, all follows on from the brand new Data Centre Travel feature finally debuting in Final Fantasy 14 earlier this year. Launching back in July, anyone who travels between Data Centres in the MMO is granted the temporary title of “Traveller,” so others in the Data Centre know they’re merely just visiting.

Final Fantasy 14 recently celebrated its nine-year anniversary, and its developers have already set their sights on “flashy” festivities for the big 10-year milestone next year.

Perhaps Final Fantasy 14’s long-awaited Xbox port might have reared its head by then.