Final Fantasy 14 devs want a "flashy" 10-year anniversary event for 2023

Square Enix has big plans

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
Final Fantasy 14's director wants to do something "flashy" for the MMO's 10-year anniversary next year in 2023.

Currently, the ninth-year anniversary celebrations for Final Fantasy 14 are rolling on, with in-game festivities celebrating the milestone since A Realm Reborn first launched. Now, game director Naoki Yoshida has been asked whether he's thought ahead to the game's 10-year anniversary next year.

In short, he has. As Yoshida said on the From Eorzea with Love (opens in new tab) with Yoshino Nanjo radio segment (and translated by the Final Fantasy 14 community Discord (opens in new tab)), the development team wants to go big on next year's festivities. Square Enix's devs apparently want to do both in-person events, like Final Fantasy 14's long-running Fanfest, as well as in-game events.

Additionally, Yoshida mentioned wanting to do something "flashy" for the landmark anniversary celebrations. There's no quite telling what flashy celebrations Yoshida currently has planned out for Final Fantasy 14's 10-year anniversary celebrations, but it sure sounds like the developer wants to go bigger than ever before for the upcoming celebrations.

For now though, The Rising is the in-game event celebrating Final Fantasy 14's nine-year anniversary, and it's still got a fair few days left to run in the MMO, running on until the week after next on September 12. You can head over to Ul'dah and find the Wandering Minstrel to take part in the ongoing festivities, and bag yourself the brilliant new Emet Selch Minion. 

