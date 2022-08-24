Final Fantasy 14 players have already mapped Island Sanctuary's resources

Final Fantasy 14
Final Fantasy 14 players have already cracked Island Sanctuary's resource locations, just 24 hours after the feature launched.

Island Sanctuary finally opened its doors to Final Fantasy 14 players worldwide yesterday (August 23) with the launch of patch 6.2. The island tasks players with creating their own island paradise using the resources scattered all over the island. As you can see below, players have already created maps of said resources.

The resources on the Island Sanctuary are the main way the player builds up their island paradise, through constructing buildings and other points of interest. Island Sanctuary isn't linked to the wider world of Final Fantasy 14, so you've only got the items on the island itself to work with.

The island also offers various crops for players to plant, but only once they've tracked down the corresponding seeds for each item, which is chiefly what the guide below is aimed at helping players with. This information should help players speed up their Island Sanctuary's overall level.

If you're wondering how to access your own Island Sanctuary now that patch 6.2 has launched, you firstly need to complete Final Fantasy 14's latest expansion by completing the 'Endwalker' quest. Then, head to the quest marked 'Seeking Sanctuary' in Old Sharlayan, and you'll be on your own island paradise with Tataru in minutes.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian Final Fantasy 14 players are being priced out of the game, and some are speaking up for Square Enix to make changes. 

