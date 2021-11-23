Final Fantasy 14 scoops another Golden Joystick for the Still Playing award

Final Fantasy 14 is the winner of this year's Still Playing award at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Despite A Realm Reborn's official release in 2013, Final Fantasy 14 has continued to enchant fans for years, with regular expansions, such as the upcoming Endwalker DLC, alongside events that has kept the magic of Eorzea alive.

And it was no mean feat to scoop the Still Playing award this year, with Final Fantasy 14 taking on the likes of Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Rocket League, and more.

Here are the nominees in full:

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 (Winner)

Fortnite

GTA Online

Genshin Impact

Rocket League

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

A deserved winner then, and as we've already mentioned, there's plenty more to come as well. In his Endwalker preview, Hirun Cyrer writes: "Final Fantasy 14's climactic expansion feels like it's building towards something special. The expansion's brand new content feels brilliantly put together, as though the Reaper and Sage will effortlessly meld into existence alongside the existing Jobs, and meaningful new changes like the Trust system upgrades and downscaled damage attributes feel primed to set up Final Fantasy 14 for even more success in the years to come."

This award is also Final Fantasy 14's second of the evening, having also picked up the award for Best Community right before this one. A huge congratulations to the team at Square-Enix on their two new Golden Joystick Awards!

Make sure to keep up with all the action at this year's showcase by tuning into the Golden Joystick Awards now.