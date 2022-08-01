Final Fantasy 14 player beats raid on highest difficulty using a dance mat

A Final Fantasy 14 player has cleared a Savage-tier Raid with nothing but a dance mat.

Over the past weekend, the hit tweet just below was published by Final Fantasy 14 streamer BiggMilky, showing them taking on and clearing the Asphodelos: The First Circle Raid in Savage-tier difficulty by simply using a dance mat to move around the arena and deftly avoid deadly attacks.

I JUST CLEARED SAVAGE ON A DANCE MAT!!!! #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/18KcSjyNPvJuly 31, 2022

Heck, plenty of Final Fantasy 14 players out there can't clear a Savage-tier Raid with a mouse and keyboard (including me), let alone hopping around on a dance mat. The battle against Erichthonios is truly a sight to behold on the dance mat, as the player scampers around the arena to avoid incoming attacks.

But that's not all! Aside from using the dance mat for movement, they also use it for attacks, having buttons on the dance mat dedicated to unleashing their dancer's attacks. So they're not just simply moving around to avoid attacks throughout the whole Savage fight, they're hitting back as well.

You can watch the full archive of the feat on BiggMilky's Twitch channel (opens in new tab). The entire broadcast is a mammoth seven hours long, but it's only at the six-hour ten-minute mark where the action with the dance mat against the Asphodelos: The First Circle boss gets properly going. Clearing anything with a dance mat as a controller is impressive. Clearing a Savage Raid with a dance mat is mind-blowing.

