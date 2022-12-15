Final Fantasy 14 fans are running a charity Wrestlemania this Sunday, Sunday, Sunday

Well let me tell you something brother - Final Fantasy 14 players led by a Hulk Hogan cosplayer are gonna run wild for hurricane relief at the Starlight Slugfest this Sunday, Sunday, Sunday.

Roelk "The Roegamaniac" Roegan - an FF14 player of moderate meme notoriety - is hosting the Starlight Slugfest on Sunday, December 18 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. This is a Rival Wings queue sync event, which basically means that everyone who participates is going to jump into PvP matchmaking at the same time and hope to end up in the same match together. A meetup for Starlight Slugfest will be run at Wolves' Den Pier on the Behemoth serve of the Primal data center. Wrestling glams are encouraged, but not required.

TO ALL ROEGAMANIACS OUT THERE! THIS SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 AT 8PM EST, 5PM PST, IT'S TIME FOR THE BIGGEST EVENT IN ALL OF EORZEA BROTHER! ALONGSIDE WITH THE PRIMAL PREMIER BROTHERS, WE BRING YOU THE ULTIMATE RIVAL WINGS EVENT, THE STARLIGHT SLUGFEST!! pic.twitter.com/2BXgyqCYb5December 15, 2022 See more

This is all to support relief efforts for people in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Fiona. Roegan hasn't shared details on how donations are going to be collected, but at a minimum, bringing more awareness to the ongoing effects of the disaster is a worthwhile cause.

It's also an opportunity for me to share the absolutely incredible Real Eorzean video with a wider audience. You're welcome.

Today, we also got a whole lot more detail on Final Fantasy 14's 6.3 update, and those teasers already have fans thirsting over a new goth dungeon boss. You'll need to get visitation rights for your friends in horny jail starting in January.

Until then, there's only one thing to say: Goodnight ROEGAMANIACS and jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks - RR

