FIFA 24 replacement EA Sports FC will be fully unveiled in July

We're going to learn a lot more about EA Sports FC, the publisher's replacement for FIFA 24, in July. For now, though, we've at least got a new logo to gawk at.

"Created for fans by fans, EA Sports FC is a new Football Club for the future of football we want to build together," the publisher explains on the game's new official site (opens in new tab). "Our new brand identity is inspired by the triangles that have been part of EA Sports football for the past 30 years, from the isometric polygons that make up our game to the chemistry triangles that exist in Ultimate Team to the player indicator across every match."

You'll start seeing this branding appear in hundreds of football matches around the world "over the coming days." We'll then get "detailed product information" about EA Sports FC in July. For now, EA has confirmed partnerships with Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, La Liga Santander, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Barclays Women's Super League, NWSL, and "many more."

As far as game details, we can only try to read between the lines of EA's marketing copy. They're heavily emphasizing that this game will draw on "30 years" of EA football history, which covers the entire FIFA series going back to 1993. While EA is ditching the FIFA name, it seems the publisher is keen to make clear that EA Sports FC will still be part of the same series, with all that implies.

The FIFA name will live on in the "best egame for any boy or girl," according the organization's boss.