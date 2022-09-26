How to unlock every FFXIV combat job

There are several FFXIV combat jobs to unlock and the best things about Final Fantasy XIV is that you can use every one on a single character. With 21 combat classes, as well as eight crafting classes and three gathering ones, there’s a lot of amazing different things to try. Luckily we’re here to tell you everything you need to unlock every combat Job in FFXIV from starting classes all the way through to the latest expansion’s newly added Jobs.

Starting Jobs in FFXIV A Realm Reborn

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There are eight classes to pick from when you first start playing FFXIV, but even if you end up not liking the one you’ve chosen that’s fine as you’ll be able to unlock all of the others pretty easily once you hit level 10. All you’ll need to do is complete the level 10 quest of the first Job you picked, be that Gladiator or Conjurer etc, and you’ll automatically unlock access to all of the other classes on this list. we've even got a FFXIV leveling guide to help you get there faster.

It’s worth remembering that at the start of the game all of the roles start out as classes to introduce how to play each one, but later you’ll unlock their corresponding Job Stone that will upgrade it into a fully fledged Job. All of them start at level 1.

FFXIV starter combat jobs

Lancer / Dragoon

A physical DPS class that specialises in spears, it starts as Lancer then later upgrades to Dragoon at level 30. It can be unlocked in Gridania at the lancers guild near the back of the map. Talk to Jillian to start ‘Way of the Lancer’ and you’ll soon be learning to wield a polearm of your own.

Pugilist / Monk

A physical DPS class that specialises in using their fists, it starts as Pugilist and then upgrades to Monk at level 30. It can be unlocked in Ul’dah in the Pugilists’ guild opposite the main Aetheryte. Talk to Gagaruna to start ‘Way of the Pugilist’ to learn how to throw hands.

Archer / Bard

A ranged DPS class that specialises in bows, it starts as archer and then upgrades to Bard at level 30. It can be unlocked in Gridania at the Archer’s guild a bit further off or a small path near the main Aetheryte. Talk to Athelyna to start the ‘Way of the Archer’ quest.

Marauder / Warrior

(Image credit: Square Enix)

A Tank class that uses heavy axes and starts as Marauder before upgrading to Warrior at level 30. You can unlock it in Limsa Lominsa at the very back of the upper floors or the map at the marauders guild. To start the ‘Way of the Marauder’ quest speak with Blauthota.

Gladiator / Paladin

A Tank class that uses a classic sword and shield, it starts as Gladiator before upgrading to Paladin at level 30. You’ll find the gladiator’s guild in Ul’dah just by the coliseum and you’ll be able to start swinging your sword by talking to Lulutsu and starting the ‘Way of the Gladiator’ quest.

Conjurer / White Mage

A healing class that uses rods and starts as Conjurer before turning into White Mage at level 30. You can unlock it in Gridania by heading to the Conjurer’s guild underground and talking to Madelle to start ‘Way of the Conjurer’.

Thaumaturge / Black Mage

A magical DPS class that utilises staves and begins at Thaumaturge before becoming Black Mage at level 30. You’ll find the Thaumaturge’s guild in Ul’dah just past the fountain and Gate of the Sultana. Talk to Yayake to start the ‘Way of the Thaumaturge’.

Arcanist / Scholar / Summoner

A special case, Arcanists are a magical DPS class that can turn into both Summoner (magical DPS) and Scholar (Healer) at level 30 - all of which use books as their weapon of choice. You can unlock Arcanist in Limsa Lominsa just past the markets but before the docks at the Arcanist guild by starting the ‘Way of the Arcanist’ quest.

Once you hit level 30 you’ll want to pick up the ‘Austerities of Flame’ quest to unlock Summoner by talking to Thubyrgein in the Arcanist’s guild. To unlock Scholar you’ll need to talk to Murie (again in the Arcanist’s guild) to start the quest ‘Forgotten but not Gone’.

Rogue / Ninja

Another special case in that you cannot start playing FFXIV as a Rogue, you can only unlock it after you have another class at level 10. It’s a physical DPS class that uses twin knives and starts as Rogue but turns into Ninja. To unlock it you’ll have to talk to Lonwoerd in Limsa Lominsa a little further out past the Fisher’s guild and he’ll give you the ‘My First daggers’ quest. If you want to play Rogue as soon as you can your best bet is to start as a Marauder or Arcanist as they also start in Limsa Lominsa.

Heavensward combat jobs

The Heavensward expansion added three more Jobs but all of them require you to have finished the A realm Reborn story quests, have at least one other Job at level 50 and to have entered Ishgard. These jobs are also now accessible as part of the Free trial and start off at level 30.

Astrologian

(Image credit: Square Enix)

A Healer that draws magic cards from around a globe to cast spells. You can unlock it by talking to Jannequinard near the Athenaeum Astrologicum in Ishgard - she’ll start the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ quest.

Machinist

A ranged DPS class that specialises in using guns. You’ll find the unlock quest ‘Saviour of Skysteel’ at the Skysteel Manufactory in Ishgard near the main Aetheryte.

Dark Knight

A Tank that uses a giant two-handed sword to shield others. You’ll need to talk to a simple Ishgardian Citizen in Ishgard near the Tribunal aetheryte to start the ‘A Dark Spectacle’ quest.

Stormblood jobs

The Stormblood expansion added two new jobs with some thankfully rather simple unlock requirements. One, to have purchased a copy of Stormblood, and two, to have any other Combat Job at level 50. Both of the new Jobs are in starting areas this time so are far easier to find and play as. They also both start at level 50.

Samurai

A physical DPS class that uses katanas as its weapon of choice. You can unlock Samurai in Ul’dah near the main aetheryte by talking to an Ul’dahn citizen and starting the ‘Way of the Samurai’ quest.

Red Mage

(Image credit: Square Enix)

A magical DPS class that wields a rapier and balances both black and white magic for both damaging spells and a few utility healing spells for emergencies. Red Mage is also unlocked in Ul’dah but near the markets - talk to the Distraught Lass to start the ‘Taking the Red’ quest.

Shadowbringers combat jobs

The Shaowbringers expansion added another two Jobs to the lineup that both start at level 60. To gain access to these two you’ll need to own a copy of Shadowbringers and have another Job at level 60.

Gunbreaker

(Image credit: Square Enix)

A Tank that uses Gunblades (like the one Squall used in FFVIII) and magic-imbued bullets to defend others. You’ll find the unlock quest ‘The Makings of a Gunbreaker’ in Gridania by speaking to a God’s Quiver Bow right next to the aetheryte.

Dancer

A ranged DPS that uses chakrams to attack as well as providing buffs to a dance partner to boost their attack. Unlock it in Limsa Lominsa by talking to an Eager Lominsan slightly south of the main aetheryte to start the quest ‘Shall We Dance?’

Endwalker combat jobs

The latest expansion in FFXIV added two more jobs, both of which start at level 70. Once again you’ll need to own a copy of Endwalker to unlock them and have another Job at level 70.

Sage

(Image credit: Square Enix)

A Healer that uses flying crystal-gun-things called Nouliths to help or hurt others with lasers. You’ll find the unlock quest in Limsa Lominsa near the Dancer unlock quest. You’ll want to speak to the Sharlyan Maiden to start the ‘Sage’s Path’ quest.

Reaper

A physical DPS that wields a giant Scythe and a pact with a terrifying voidsent. You can unlock it in Ul’Dah just outside of the adventurer’s guild by talking to a ‘Flustered Attendant’ to start the quest ‘the Killer Instinct.’

Special combat jobs

Like most things in life, there is always one thing that breaks all of the rules. Blue Mage is a Limited Job in that it can’t be used in any normal progression content and uses an entirely different method of obtaining skills outside of traditional levelling and starts at level 1.

Blue Mage

A magical all-rounder, Blue Mages use canes to absorb various skills from enemies, including attacking, healing and defending magics. Will usually be used in parties made up of other Blue Mages. To unlock this unique Job you’ll need to talk to the Zealous Yellowjacket in Limsa Lominsa right next to the main aetheryte to start the ‘Out of the Blue’ quest.