Feline adventure game Stray has been rated in Korea, suggesting a release date could be on the way

Stray has been rated in Korea and could be getting a solid release date soon.

The release of adorable cat-themed adventure Stray might not be far off. The indie game that sees you play as a cat has been highly anticipated since it was first unveiled at The PlayStation Future of Gaming showcase in 2020. And after what feels like nine lifetimes, the wait to step into those furry little paws could finally be coming to an end.

As reported by Gematsu (opens in new tab), Stray has been rated in Korea, suggesting that its creators could be sharing some information regarding the game's release soon. We don’t have any details of a specific release date yet, but the game is expected to launch sometime in 2022.

The game’s absence at last month’s State of Play had fans worried that its release window might have been pushed back, but publisher Annapurna Interactive confirmed via Twitter that the cat sim is still on track to launch sometime later this year.

for those asking about a Stray update, it won't be a State of Purr today 😅it's still coming this year, though! 😺March 9, 2022

The last major update on the game came during last year’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase. The publisher showed off gameplay footage of our furry friend exploring a grimy city inhabited by droids.

Stray is being developed by BlueTwelve Studio for PlayStation and PC. It’s sure to be a hit with feline fans as it follows the story of a stray cat exploring a cyberpunk world filled with robots, machines and viruses in an attempt to be reunited with his family.

Stray will see you put feline nimbleness to use as it’s full of playful cat antics set against the backdrop of an intriguing cybercity.