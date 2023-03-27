Vin Diesel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa rev up for action in these exclusive Fast X images

The Fast & Furious franchise has been on the road for more than two decades now, but there’s still plenty of fuel left in the tank. From its humble origins as a street-racing bromance, the series has got increasingly more outlandish with every new instalment, becoming one of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time in the process.

While the finish line might be in sight for the core saga – the eventual Fast 11 will be the end of the road for the main franchise – that doesn’t mean that we can expect the penultimate film to ease off the gas pedal. The latest instalment introduces two huge stars as major new characters.

Fast X obviously follows the events of F9, but it will also return to the events of Fast Five, long considered one of the best in the franchise. Turns out there’s some unfinished business relating to the Rio safe heist in the fifth film. Among the new faces in Fast X are Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes – the son of the drug lord killed in Fast Five – and Brie Larson’s Tess.

Fast X is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), and inside you’ll find in-depth interviews with Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and new director Louis Leterrier. Here you can see three exclusive new images from the magazine, featuring Diesel’s franchise stalwart Dom Toretto, Momoa’s silk-shirted Dante and Larson’s Tess, who – it’s revealed in the new Total Film – is the daughter of Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody:

Leterrier was a late arrival to the film after series regular Justin Lin departed just as production was underway, meaning he had to hit the ground running. He and producer/star Diesel discuss that process and more in the new issue of Total Film, while Momoa and Larson introduce their characters and discuss what it was like boarding a franchise that already had such momentum behind it.

Fast X opens in cinemas on 19 May. For much more on the film from Diesel, Momoa, Larson and Leterrier, grab a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, March 30.

