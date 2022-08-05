Far Cry 6 free weekend is live now until August 8

Haven’t played Far Cry 6 yet? Don’t worry, now you can spend your weekend doing exactly that.

Ubisoft has announced (opens in new tab) that until August 8, the game is free to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Ubisoft Connect, Stadia, and the Epic Games Store. What’s even better is that the promotion is available for not only the base game, but all of its DLCs.

Any progress you make this weekend will carry over into the full game if you decide to purchase it, so you can pick up right where you left off.

If you aren’t familiar with Far Cry 6, it is - as the name suggests - the sixth mainline instalment of the Far Cry series, Ubisoft’s popular first-person shooter franchise. This particular outing takes place in Yara, a fictional island under the control of dictator Antón Castillo and his son Diego who is following in his tyrannical father’s footsteps. The game launches you into an adrenaline-filled, action packed adventure in which you play as guerilla warrior Dani Rojas, a local Yaran whose mission is to overthrow Castillo’s brutal regime.

In our Far Cry 6 review , we said that “whatever the pimples and mood swings of Far Cry 6’s move into the next stage of maturity, all the important things you love about Far Cry are still there, and there’s more of it than ever. It’s a supersized playground of chaos and helicopters and unexpected rooster content and things that explode and will last you well into 2022.”

Get off to an explosive start with these Far Cry 6 tips.