Far Cry 5 free weekend starts Thursday and includes PS5 and Xbox Series X

A Far Cry 5 free weekend will begin on Thursday, August 5, opening up the series' Montana adventure to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Google Stadia.

This free period will last until August 9 and let you access the full game in single-player and co-op. You could probably clear the campaign and most of the world in that time if you really put your mind to it, which is a pretty solid free sample.

Ubisoft clarified the exact start times for each platform in an email. Here's the full list:

PC (Ubisoft Store): starting August 5 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 3pm BT

starting August 5 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 3pm BT PC (Epic Games Store): starting August 5 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT

starting August 5 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT PS5 and PS4: starting August 5 at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET / 8:01 am BT

starting August 5 at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET / 8:01 am BT Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One: starting August 5 at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET / 8:01 atm BT

starting August 5 at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET / 8:01 atm BT Google Stadia: starting August 5 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT

As is often the case with Ubisoft's free weekends, the studio's put the full version of the game on sale, with the standard edition of Far Cry 5 going for upwards of 80% off on most platforms. You can also get the fancy gold edition which comes with Far Cry 3, exclusive weapons and cosmetics, and the season pass for 75 to 80% off – or, alternatively, get the season pass itself for 50 to 75% off depending on your platform. These discounts aren't showing on all platforms just yet, and the Epic Games Stores says the price cut will end on August 5, so keep an eye on your storefront of choice if you're interested.

Any progress you make during the free weekend will carry over if you decide to buy the game, which isn't a bad way to ease back into the series ahead of Far Cry 6 .