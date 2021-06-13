FAR: Changing Tides trailer shows quiet sidescroller coming to later this year

FAR: Changing Tides was just announced at PC Gaming Show.

The title comes from Swiss developer Okomotive and being published by Frontier Foundry, the publishing arm of Frontier Developments. It is set to release in late 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Epic Store.



The striking sidescroller is the second game from the FAR series. FAR: Lone Sails launched in 2018, becoming a sleeper critical darling for its meditative style and poignant message. It charged players with maneuvering a massive sailed vehicle across a desolate landscape to find answers about the world they found themselves in, with this trailer showcasing the game's haunting and chill vibe.

FAR: Changing Tides will see a return of fairly similar gameplay but will see a drastic change of scenery, trading the desert in for the waves. Players will happen across an abandoned ship that will be their lifeline to safety.

In order to get out of this quiet yet treacherous landscape, you will have to traverse not only the waves on the surface but the dark and dangerous ocean floor to progress through this drowned landscape.



Lead Designer Don Schmocker said in a press release: “The reception to FAR: Lone Sails was humbling, to know that people felt the same passion as we do about that world inspired us to continue to build on it with Changing Tides.

"We knew we wanted to tell a different, but a complementary tale, one which would be familiar to fans but fresh and exciting.”

You can wishlist the game now on Steam and be sure to head back to GamesRadar for news on a release date.

