Fans fear Ark: Survival Ascended delay after the devs tease a roadmap update

Ark: Survival Ascended, the remaster of the original Survival Evolved, will soon get a roadmap update, and fans are fearful that a delay is incoming.

In the latest entry of developer Studio Wildcard's regular community updates, posted on Friday June 23, the devs simply said that "We have an update coming to the ASA roadmap next week, so stay tuned!" While there was also a tease of Ark 2's fishing mechanics with a bit of concept art, the mystery of the Survival Ascended roadmap update has fans fearing a delay.

Ark: Survival Ascended is currently set to launch sometime in August, a month which is approaching with frankly alarming speed. Despite that, a concrete release date has not yet been confirmed, and we've seen shockingly little of the remaster. You don't have to scroll far down the comments on that blog post, on Steam, or on tweets about the news to find piles of fans concerned that the roadmap update is going to be bringing ill tidings.

While some fans are hopeful for happier news, the entire rollout of Ark: Survival Ascended has been met with severe criticism. Originally intended as a free update, the devs announced earlier this year that it would instead cost $50 and come with Ark 2. After the ensuing review bomb, that plan changed - now Survival Ascended is set to cost $60 and come with the original game's DLC instead of the sequel.

Look, even if Survival Ascended does get delayed, it's not exactly as if we're going to be lacking for new games in 2023.