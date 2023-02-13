Fan uses The Last of Us Part 2 to scope out their seats for Beyonce's tour

The stadium in The Last of Us Part 2 is so realistic that at least one fan is using it to scope out their seats for Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance tour.

I'd joke about spoiler warnings for a nearly three-year-old game in many cases, but given the influx of new fans from The Last of US TV series, I'll make it explicit - some spoilers will follow.

In the second half of The Last of Us Part 2, you take control of Abby as she prepares for a mission at the Washington Liberation Front. The WLF headquarters she wanders through is settled in the SoundView Stadium in Seattle, and while that stadium is technically fictional, it's heavily based on the real-life arena now known as Lumen Field - home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and host to numerous other live events.

Lumen Field will also host a stop on Beyoncé's Renaissance tour this September, and there's some definite crossover between gamers and pop fans. A brief TikTok clip by chalametvinyl, featuring Abby at the top of Lumen Field, went viral with the caption "me playing the Last of Us 2 so I can scope out my seats for the Renaissance tour."

The clip even went viral again on a second social media site when shaysinferno shared it to Twitter (opens in new tab). Hey, maybe it's not the most practical way to get a look at your seats, but it is an excuse to replay one of the best PS4 games out there.

It's been a big few days for pop and gaming crossovers, since Rihanna's Super Bowl stage was basically a Super Smash Bros level.