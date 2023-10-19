Fallout's Magic: The Gathering set looks incredible, but honestly I'm just here for the new Dogmeat and Rex the Cyber-Hound art

We've gotten our first look at Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Fallout-themed set, complete with a predictably gorgeous selection of new art inspired by Bethesda's post-apocalyptic RPGs - but really, I'm just obsessed with the Dogmeat cards.

There are a handful of Dogmeat variations, but they all come with the title "Dogmeat, Ever Loyal," which is the only proper way to refer to this profoundly good boy. (I also got a chuckle out of the "Legendary Creature - Dog" nameplate - there is, indeed, no more legendary creature in the world.) And, importantly, not only is the art adorable, it also features Dogmeat getting petted. Look at that good boy, permanently ensconced in the pats he deserves.

While Dogmeat is the name of a series of German Shepherd companions who can be recruited, that's not the only famous dog moniker in Fallout. New Vegas also introduced us to Rex, the Cyber-Hound, and as delightful as a dog with a '50s sci-fi brain jar always was, he's never looked cuter than he does right here. But, while I'm loath to deny any puppy good boy status, even I have to admit that the shoe-chewing in that picture is certifiable bad boy behavior. Rex clearly needs a bit more loving training.

Fawning over cute dogs aside, it has been far too long since I dug into Magic for me to offer any meaningful comment on the crunchier bits of these cards, so you're probably better off hitting up the official Twitter account and checking out the new spoilers for yourself.

The Fallout set is centered on four Commander Decks - themed decks led by a certain Legendary creature. We've got a Technology deck led by Dr. Madison Li, a Military deck headed up by Caesar, a Mutant deck fronted by The Mothman, and yes, best of all, a Survival deck with Dogmeat as its commander. The good boy's moving up in the world.

Magic: The Gathering has been going hard into crossovers over the past few years, from a Doctor Who set to this and the upcoming Assassin's Creed set. I can't be too mad when the cards keep looking this good.

