MTG Doctor Who cards add fish fingers, custard, and a lot of gorgeous artwork

A load of new MTG Doctor Who cards just dropped, and… well, they're really rather handsome.

Revealed by publisher Wizards of the Coast as part of SDCC, the preview gave us our first look at new MTG Doctor Who cards ahead of the set's launch this October. While an abundance of the Tardis, Doctor, and aliens were to be expected, what we didn't anticipate was how good it'd all look in Magic: The Gathering's painterly style. While some recreate shots from the show, most are original illustrations with a beautiful color or style. Does the Doctor's Tomb look better in card form than it does on the small screen? I mean, maybe.

You can decide for yourself by checking out the cards below. These will be included in the set's Commander decks (Timey Wimey, Masters of Evil, Blast from the Past, and Paradox Power), which you can pre-order on Amazon - or Amazon UK - ahead of the October 13 launch date.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

We'll have to wait and see how MTG Doctor Who holds up, but it's got a tough act to follow after The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Whether it's a starter set that's arguably better than the normal MTG equivalent (and will be finding its way into our list of the best card games very soon) or downright gorgeous artwork, it sets a new bar for Magic. In fact, MTG Lord of the Rings helped me rediscover the wonder of Middle-earth.

