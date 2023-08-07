Magic: The Gathering is making sets for Fallout, Assassin's Creed, and more

To celebrate 30 years of Magic: The Gathering, brand-new collections based on everything from Fallout to a Wild West-themed set are coming in the not-so-distant future.

Unveiled at Gen Con (the year's biggest event when it comes to the best board games), three years' worth of Magic: The Gathering sets were teased by publisher Wizards of the Coast. Over 15 different projects ended up being revealed in total, but leading the charge were various 'Universes Beyond' collections based on some of video gaming's biggest names. Alongside pre-made Commander decks based on the Fallout series that are due to launch in early 2024, we now know that Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy cards are on the way too. The latter two will apparently feature every game released in those franchises to date.

Original MTG sets were announced as well. Along with a little more info on Wilds of Eldraine and Lost Caverns of Ixalan that were covered at MagicCon in Barcelona , the detective-themed Murders at Karlov Manor will apparently be touching down in the first quarter of 2024. This will be followed by the Wild West-tinged Outlaws of Thunder Junction in the second quarter, and the year will close out with two very different sets - the cute world of Bloomburrow that features anthropomorphic animals kinda like Redwall, followed by one based on 1980s horror movies called Duskmorn: House of Horror.

We even got info on far-off sets that don't even have names yet, launching in 2025 and 2026. One tackles the racing genre with a "death race across three different worlds," while another takes us to the stars for a grand space opera.

I've listed everything we know about these sets below.

Fallout (March 2024): Due to launch near the beginning of 2024, this will comprise Commander decks that apparently represent many of the Wasteland's "most colorful factions." We don't know what those will be, but it's a pretty safe bet that the Brotherhood of Steel, Enclave, and raiders/super mutants will get their own collections. In addition, the set should allow fans to "recreate some of Fallout's most famous - and outlandish - moments."

Ravnica Remastered (Q1 2024): This set brings back cards from each Ravnica block, and because the setting has existed since 2005, there's plenty to drawn inspiration from. As is only right for Ravnica, there's going to be a heavy focus on this city-world's guilds.

Murders at Karlov Manor (Q1 2024): Although this set also takes place in Ravnica, it emphasizes the city-world's detectives instead of the guilds for due to its murder mystery plot. That means clues, hidden identities, and dark secrets are the order of the day. In addition, Murder at Karlov Manor is being described as a "top-down archetypal whodunit murder mystery; fans will need to use their sleuthing skills to solve an innovative puzzle to escape."

Assassin's Creed (July 2024): Unlike Fallout, this doesn't seem to be a set with Commander decks. Instead, it sounds as if it'll be a Secret Lair drop (e.g. with a limited number of cards available via boosters). However, it is going to include "all Assassin’s Creed games released to date, with mechanically unique cards and reprints that feature new artwork."

Outlaws of Thunder Junction (Q2 2024): Fans have been asking for a Wild West-themed set for a while, and it's finally happening next year. Besides being an entirely new world, it'll star some of MTG's "most notorious villains."

Bloomburrow (Q3 2024): If you like stories like Redwall, this will be the set for you. Starring anthropomorphic animals in a "cute and cozy new world," it'll throw together everything from frogs to rabbits in a grand quest.

Modern Horizons 3 (Q3 2024): The competitive draft set is returning again toward the end of next year, with "fan-favorite characters - including some double face cards - and Planeswalkers."

Duskmourn: House of Horror (Q4 2024): Closing out the year is this modern-day set based on the horror movies of the 1980s. That's a real departure for Magic, so should be interesting to see.

Innistrad Remastered (2025): One of the first projects due to land in 2025 is this revamp of the vampire and werewolf-rich world. It's going to bring "everything that Magic fans love about the gothic horror setting of Innistrad into one curated, draftable set."

Final Fantasy (2025): Revolving around every main Final Fantasy game released to date, Wizards of the Coast is describing this one as a "tentpole booster release."

Codename Ultimate (2025): This is being billed as a return to the fan-favorite plane of Tarkir, which is heavily focused on dragons.

Codename Tennis (2025): We only have a codename for this one right now, but it'll delve into the racing genre with a "death race across three different worlds." All we've got beyond that is this rad concept art.

Codename Volleyball (2025): According to the press release, this is going to be a sci-fi space opera. We're getting real Mass Effect vibes from the concept art that's been revealed so far.

Codename Wrestling (2025): It's unclear what the goblins, fairies, and elves of Lorwyn have to do with wrestling, but that's the working name for this new set.

Codename Yachting (2026): And here we are with the first project of 2026. It'll return us to Strixhaven, the magical school.

Codename Ziplining (2026): Because this set will apparently close out the multi-year story started in 2023's Wilds of Eldraine, it probably won't include actual ziplines. I'm gutted.

If you want to get a better look at the above, you can catch the full MTG Gen Con stream via Magic's Youtube channel.

