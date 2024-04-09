The Fallout TV show is now releasing a day early, thanks to a surprise Prime Video move

The Fallout TV show is now arriving even earlier than expected after Prime Video confirmed a new release date for the video game adaptation. The post-apocalyptic series is dropping all eight episodes on April 10, a day earlier than its previous release.

Walton Goggins announced the news with a special video sharing the update, telling fans. "Fallout has been beloved for over 25 years and as a thank you to all the fans out there, we’re giving you the show early. All of it."

All eight episodes will be released on the streaming platform at 6pm PT, which is 9pm ET, and 2am BST on April 11 if you’re watching in the UK. Prime Video is also hosting a fan premiere event for the first episode at this time too, where viewers will be able to chat with other fans and choose their faction. They’ve promised some surprises there as well, so keep an eye out for that.

Based on one of the most acclaimed video game series of all time, the Fallout TV show picks up 219 years after the outbreak of nuclear war sent Americans underground into fallout shelters called Vaults. After her father is captured, Lucy (Ella Purnell) makes the journey to the surface into the highly violent and brutal wasteland. Here, she encounters a young soldier called Maximus (Aaron Moten) and the Ghoul (Goggins).

The series is created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, and executive produced by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. The wider cast features a host of impressive names, including Kyle MacLachlan, Chris Parnell, Matt Berry, and Sarita Choudhury.

For more on the show, read our interviews with the cast about the real-life Pip-Boy they had made , why it was so important to get Todd Howard’s approval , and why Goggins intentionally chose not to play Fallout .