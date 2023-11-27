Fallout: New Vegas director says he'll only answer one question about the RPG this season, and of course it's about the card minigame Caravan

Fallout New Vegas director Josh Sawyer has shared some helpful advice for those still struggling with the RPG's card-based minigame Caravan.

Caravan gives you the opportunity to take time out from exploring the wasteland in Fallout New Vegas and earn some extra bottle caps. In it, players have three piles of cards which represent caravans, and the aim is to have each of your piles total between 21 and 26 and be a higher value than your opponents.

It sounds relatively straightforward, but winning requires a well-thought-out strategy. What's more, earning all the achievements in Fallout: New Vegas means winning the minigame no less than 30 times. Recently, one player, having gained all of the other achievements apart from the Caravan-related ones, reached out to Sawyer, who offered some tips.

i-am-made-of-stupid asked:So I’m trying to get all the achievements in New Vegas but two of the achievements I need are the caravan achievements.Can you give me any advice [...]?Happy Thanksgiving this is the one F:NV question I'll answer this seasonhttps://t.co/FmK5LY82GtNovember 24, 2023 See more

According to Sawyer, the "most important" cards to have in your deck are 10s, 8s and 6s. "Kings and Jacks are also valuable: Kings to double (or triple, or quadruple) the value of a card (or your opponent's), Jacks to remove a card," he explains.

Sawyer adds that Queens and Jokers "have their place but are more situational and usually the AI doesn't demand their use." For those who need more help, the Fallout: New Vegas director suggests checking out this GameFAQs guide, which he says is "probably the best guide I've seen".

That's certainly helpful if you're looking to excel at Caravan, though if you're curious about anything else related to Fallout: New Vegas, such as the likelihood of a sequel, you're out of luck. Sawyer says this card query is "the one F:NV question I'll answer this season."

While he may be opting to remain tight-lipped on that subject for the moment, Sawyer has previously spoken of the possibility of returning to the post-apocalyptic series. "I love Fallout," he told Kinda Funny Games last year. "I love the setting. I could see myself working on it again, but you know, we'll see where the future takes me."

