Fallout 76 player recreates Howl's Moving Castle, and it's amazing

A player has recreating Howl's Moving Castle in Fallout 76, and it's truly a thing of beauty.

Fallout 76 is far from the most popular entry in the post-apocalyptic series, receiving a rather lukewarm reviews at launch for it numerous technical issues and lacklustre gameplay. The 2018 online multiplayer game isn't without its merits, though, such as the Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P) system, which allows players to jazz up the game's post-apocalyptic world with their own weird and wonderful structures.

One of the most impressive we've seen is a CAMP based on the 2004 Studio Ghibli film Howl's Moving Castle. It was built by RADiCAL RUX, who recently shared their creation on Twitter. As you can see from the images below, the Fallout fan has managed to create something that looks entirely like Wizard Howl's home (which admittedly doesn't actually look much like a castle), from its spindly legs to the turrets on top.

.:Howl’s Moving Castle:.ハウルの動く城..@Fallout #Fallout76 #Fallout #Fallout76camp #Fallout76取引 #HowlsMovingCastle pic.twitter.com/SaKFbwi1jmNovember 22, 2022 See more

RADiCAL RUX's tribute to Howl's Moving Castle has unsurprisingly delighted both Fallout 76 players and Ghibli fans, who've shared their love for the build on Twitter. "This is literally one of the single most amazing camps I've ever seen. Holy WOW," says one user. Another thinks some sort of mysterious mystical power must have been used to build it, commenting, "I just don't understand the magic you work." The creator didn't share any details about how Howl's castle was brought to life, making us think this might well be the work of a real-life wizard.

Bethesda isn't planning to call it a day on Fallout 76 anytime soon, as earlier this year, the company revealed it's working on a five-year roadmap for the online RPG.

Feeling inspired? See our guide for tips on how to build the best Fallout 76 CAMP.