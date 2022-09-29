Fallout 76 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War head up Prime Gaming's October selection

Fallout, Lord of the Rings, and Total War games lead the charge when it comes to the Prime Gaming offerings up for grabs next month.

Amazon has revealed the games that will be available to Prime Gaming Subscribers in October; among them is Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer II, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Released in 2018, Fallout 76 acts as a prequel to previous entries in the popular post-apocalyptic series. Set twenty-five years after a nuclear war that's devastated the planet, you explore the vast wasteland that is post-nuclear America. This marks the series' first foray into online multiplayer, as you're able to go it alone or increase your chances of survival in this harsh new world by teaming up with up to three other players.

Up next is Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which continues the tale of the ranger Talion and his grumpy elf spirit companion Celebrimbor. This sequel expands upon Shadow of Mordor's excellent nemesis system, allowing you to turn foe into friend and amass an army to battle against Sauron. With Lord of the Rings fever back in full swing thanks to the new Amazon TV series, it's a great time to get in on some orc-slaying action.

Last of the heavy hitters is Total War: Warhammer II, a blend of turn-based civilisation management and mammoth real-time battles with a plethora of fighters and monsters hailing from Games Workshop's epic Warhammer Fantasy universe. Thanks to its sizeable campaign and ample variety when it comes to factions, gameplay, and locales, it's one of the Total War series' finest entries.

Another notable addition to October's Prime Gaming's selection is Horace, a classic platformer that follows a tiny robot on a journey of self-discovery. With its charming old-school art style and gameplay that "pushes the boundaries of the genre", this is sure to deliver pure pixelated platforming perfection.

Rounding things up is Glass Masquerade: Origins, LOOM, and Hero's Hour. In addition to these games, there are the usual giveaways, which, next month, include an exclusive emote for League of Legends and a Prime Gaming Madden Ultimate Team pack for Madden NFL 23.

