Explore the long dark of Moria with new Lord of the Rings RPG expansion

It seems like publisher Free League is hoping you're ready to delve too greedily and too deep, because a new Moria expansion is on the way for its Lord of the Rings RPG.

Announced at this year's Gen Con, 'Moria - The Long Dark' for The One Ring system will be arriving on Kickstarter this August 29. It will also be hitting The One Ring's D&D equivalent, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying (though it'll be called 'Moria - Shadow of Khazad-dûm' instead). That means you'll be able to tackle the overrun dwarven stronghold no matter which version of the Lord of the Rings RPG you play.

Unfortunately, little else is known about the expansion. However, anyone who pledges to the campaign within 24 hours will get a special bonus item. If the project is fully funded, fans who back it will also get the PDF edition long before the physical book hits shelves early in 2024.

This is the third add-on for The One Ring system; besides a new area to explore in 'Ruins of the Lost Realm,' it's getting a collection of prewritten adventures in 'Tales From the Lone Lands.' I'm not sure if the Moria book will follow the example of the former or the latter, but it should be worth looking out for. As we said in our The One Ring Starter Set review, the game can "give the sense that you're part of a lost story from Middle-earth creator J.R.R. Tolkien himself."

Beyond Lord of the Rings, plenty of other Free League goodies have been unveiled at Gen Con too. Along with an official August 15 release date for Dragonbane (which translates Scandinavia's biggest TTRPG into English), an expansion for cyberpunk game Cy_Borg was announced. Dubbed 'Waste 20X4,' it offers more classes, factions, and scenarios for your sessions. An add-on for Death In Space, 'Dead Flag Contracts,' was revealed as well.

