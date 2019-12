The gruesome FX secrets of The Crazies revealed. It’s out on DVD and Blu-ray on 19 July

Audio commentary by director Breck Eisner

Behind the scenes featurette with director Breck Eisner

Paranormal Pandemics featurette

The George A Romero Template featurette

Make-up Mastermind – Rob Hall in action

Visual effects in motion featurette

Behind the scenes photo gallery

Storyboards and more

Bonus Features exclusive to Blu-Ray – Episodes 1 to 4 of The Crazies Motion Comic