Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke to play half brothers in new Apple TV Plus movie

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are teaming up for Raymond and Ray, a new Apple TV Plus movie.

The duo will play half brothers who've spent their lives in the shadow of their terrible father. However, his funeral offers the brothers a chance to reinvent themselves. Rodrigo García is directing and writing the movie – the filmmaker has worked with McGregor before on the 2015 movie Last Days in the Desert. García has also directed episodes of shows like The Sopranos, In Treatment, and The Affair. Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar-winning director of Gravity and Roma, is on board as a producer.

McGregor recently appeared in the DCEU movie Birds of Prey and the crime thriller The Birthday Cake, and his upcoming projects include Guillermo del Toro's take on Pinocchio for Netflix and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus .

Hawke, meanwhile, can next be seen in The Guilty, a Netflix crime thriller co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which is set to hit the streamer on October 1. Next year, he can be seen in the Marvel series Moon Knight on Disney Plus, as well as the horror movie The Black Phone and Robert Eggers' historical thriller The Northman, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, and Björk.

Raymond and Ray joins a packed slate of Apple Original movies heading to the streamer in the near future, including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, and Kitbag, Ridley Scott's Napoleon biopic.