Everything announced at the April 19 Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Nintendo dropped another Indie World Showcase today, April 19, and it was jam-packed with announcements, updates, and ports for a ton of promising games coming to Switch. Some are long-awaited ports while some aren't even out this year, but the bulk of the lineup focuses on indies launching in the next few months. Here's a play-by-play of everything announced at the Indie Direct (skip to 30:30 in the stream embed above if you want to watch along).

Mineko's Night Market

We've been eyeing this cat-powered life sim for a while, so it's nice to have a September 26, 2023 release date to put on the calendar.

My Time at Sandrock

The already well-received sequel to the narrative-driven farming and management sim My Time at Portia is coming to Switch this summer, promising expanded storylines and added features for its new desert setting.

Plate Up

This roguelite cooking sim seems to blend Factorio with the likes of Overcooked, letting you and up to three friends build, upgrade, operate, and automate the ideal restaurant. It's coming to Switch in October.

Quilts and Cats of Calico

This is a video game adaptation of the Calico tabletop game, which is principally about sewing things onto the game board in order to attract cats. The cats can also be customized, which is Very Important. It's coming to Switch with local and online multiplayer this fall.

Rift of the Necrodancer

A Rhythm Heaven-style spinoff of Crypt of the Necrodancer, Rift of the Necrodancer drops players into lane-based combat where the on-screen music prompts are monsters and bosses. It's coming to Switch this year.

A Little to the Left - Cupboards & Drawers

Master 25 new challenges in one of the most relaxing and satisfying puzzle games of the last few years. Cupboards & Drawers is a paid DLC coming this June.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - Puzzler's Pack

This free DLC brings more levels, characters, and collectible hats, as if Pocket Dungeon wasn't already hard to put down. It's out on Switch this spring.

Cult of the Lamb - Relics of the Old Faith

Cult of the Lamb is also getting a free update packed with new content and quality of life updates including additional items and enemies, remixed dungeons, revamped Guardian Bishops, and more replayable modes like Permadeath and Boss Rush. It's coming in just a few days on April 24.

Animal Well

Surreal 2D puzzle game Animal Well has appeared at multiple shows over the past few years, and now that its solo developer has signed with the publisher formed by YouTuber Dunkey, it's headed to Switch in... early 2024. Guess we'll be waiting a bit longer, then.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

The latest FNAF horror game traps another unsuspecting victim in another building full of creepy animatronics. It's launching later today.

Crime O'Clock

I'm getting some Where's Waldo vibes from this environmental puzzler where you solve crimes across time and space. Poke through detailed maps as you collect clues and assemble deductions through different eras.

Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered

Scandinavian folklore is alive and well in the puzzle-platforming Teslagrad series, which is coming to Switch later today, April 19, by way of Teslagrad 2 and the remastered original (available separately or bundled).

Shadows Over Loathing

West of Loathing developer Asymmetric is back with more stick-figure absurdism, now with an Eldritch twist. This slap-stick RPG is also launching on Switch later today, with a physical version coming this fall.

Blasphemous 2

The sequel to one of the best 2D Metroidvania Soulslikes finally has a proper trailer and release window, and Blasphemous 2 looks incredible. A new land to explore, new weapons to master, and somehow even crisper pixel art? I'll be first in line for its "late summer" launch.

Oxenfree 2

This is another hotly anticipated sequel, especially after years of delays. Oxenfree 2, a supernatural narrative adventure years in the making, is finally launching on July 12.

A whole bunch of other games that got about five seconds of screen time apiece

As indie show customs dictate, the Indie World Showcase concluded with a sizzle reel of several games. Here's everything that was shown.