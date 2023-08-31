Every single Borderlands game and all their DLC is out today in one huge bundle

Every single Borderlands game is being re-released in one complete package with the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box, available today.

Announced on Twitter, the collection will feature all of the numbered Borderlands games, making use of the Game of the Year edition of the 2009 original. There'll also be the Pre-Sequel, which is set between the first and second games, and both episodic efforts - Tales from the Borderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands.

Make Complete Mayhem with 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍: 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐑𝐀'𝐒 𝐁𝐎𝐗...💥 Borderlands: GotY Edition💥 Borderlands 2💥 Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel💥 Tales from the Borderlands💥 Borderlands 3💥 New Tales from the Borderlands...and all DLC! pic.twitter.com/1bLjxBRdSJAugust 31, 2023 See more

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box also comes with all DLC for all games, including the Commander Lilith package that released for Borderlands 2 just ahead of Borderlands 3, and acts as a narrative bridge between those games. It doesn't seem, however, that the most recent game in the series, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, will feature. More of a spin-off than a mainline game, as well as a relatively recent release, so it's not too surprising that this wouldn't be bundled in.

If you already own the previous Borderlands bundle - The Handsome Collection that unites The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 under the banner of their good-looking antagonist - it looks like there might be an "upgrade offer" available. The official Borderlands account replied to a question about potential discounts by suggesting that dedicated Vault Hunters "may be eligible," but that full details would come soon.

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box leaked earlier this year via South Africa's game rating board, but this is the first official confirmation we've had about the game. Elsewhere, evidence of Borderlands 4 was shot down earlier this month after the project appeared on two actors' resumes. That said, Randy Pitchford, CEO of developer Gearbox, has previously said that the studio is working on "the big one." That comment came before the release of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but not too long after Borderlands 3, suggesting that the series isn't done yet.

To get you hyped, here's a list of games like Borderlands to enjoy.