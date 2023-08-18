Even Baldur's Gate 3's devs know its characters are "too thirsty"

Baldur's Gate 3's lead writer is well aware the developers made the game's companions "too thirsty."

In a new interview with PC Gamer just below, lead writer of Baldur's Gate 3, Adam Smith, delved into the companions of the Dungeons & Dragons-shaped adventure. Smith spoke about how, when it comes to Jaheira, it's a little more difficult to show some of her more tender character moments because she's not a romanceable character in the RPG.

"We wanted to say 'this is a person whose history is living with them,' and has their own emotional scars," Smith said of Jaheira, breaking down the companion in Baldur's Gate 3. "You're a reminder of that, because you're like 'come back into the fight with me,'" Smith continues, addressing how the player character can recruit Jaheira.

"A lot of the emotional beats of the character are buried in party dialogue," Smith continues. "And because Jaheira's not romanceable, you don't get them as explicitly. Like, I know we made them too thirsty," Smith adds with a laugh, referencing how some of Baldur's Gate 3's most tender character moments are during romance pathways.

A common thought among Baldur's Gate 3 players is that its companions are really, really horny. Almost too horny, in fact - some players think the companions are jumping down your throat at any given chance during Act 1, and Smith seems to cheekily acknowledge the development team at Larian laid it on thick with the romance aspect.

It turns out Larian's writers sort of had a challenge on their hands with expressing Jaheira's personal history outside of romance scenes. Who would've guessed? But still, it's interesting knowing Larian's approach to romance pathways in their RPG isn't just about the romance, but also about the more intimate character moments and revelations.

