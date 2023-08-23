Zelda meets Ghibli in this stunning indie game set on a distant moon

The Future Games Show at Gamescom just played host to one of our most-anticipated Zelda-likes, and this one comes with a notable dash of Studio Ghibli in its design aesthetic.

Europa takes place on the moon of Jupiter that shares its name. Terraformed beyond any recognition, however, the world of Europa is now a paradise, bright blue skies hosting a sun that shines down on emerald green fields and sapphire blue waters. You step into this Eden as Zee, an android, solving mysteries and searching for answers in the ruins of a fallen Utopia.

It's undeniably beautiful, and there's an obvious influence from Nintendo's recent journeys to Hyrule, both in the way that Zee is able to traverse the world and in the puzzles they must solve as they explore Europa. Those bright colors and the ever-so-slightly cartoonish ruins also make the influence of Studio Ghibli readily apparent to fans.

Developer Helder Pinto isn't giving away much about the game's story just yet, but the game's trailer certainly tugs at the heartstrings, invoking a narrative of loss and homelessness that's intriguingly at odds with the game's paradise setting.

We've had our eye on this one for a while, thanks in no small part to those visuals, of course, but also to a Steam demo that caught players' eyes. The demo isn't currently available, but you can wishlist Europa ahead of its planned 2024 launch by heading to its Steam page.

