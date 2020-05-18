Epic Games Store now issues a partial refund if you buy a game shortly before it goes on sale

Epic Games Store is offering partial refunds to those who recently purchased a game shortly before it went on sale.

Game director and designer of Mayday Studios Joshua Boggs posted an email from Epic Games Store, which said it was issuing a partial refund for a recent purchase Boggs made.

"You recently placed order(s) from the Epic Games Store," the screenshot of the email reads, "The price of the game(s) you purchased were recently lowered, so we are issuing partial refunds for the difference(s)."

Currently Epic haven't updated their official refund policy, so we don't know the timeframe for people to receive this partial refund yet.

Whoa whoa what?! I’ve clearly been around for too long because I find this refund for a discount I missed on the ⁦@EpicGames⁩ store absolutely mind blowingly generous. This is incredible? pic.twitter.com/eHfcus5E0KMay 15, 2020

It's always a little disheartening when you take the plunge and invest in a new game, only for it to go on sale mere days later. This partial refund certainly makes up for the bad timing, and it's welcome news to players who miss out on a big discount.

Epic Games Store is currently running a mega sale which runs until June 11. Alongside the sale, the store is also offering customers in the US a $10 coupon by signing into your Epic Games account and claiming it for use on games and add-ons with a $14.99 price tag or above.

Some of the games discounted include some fairly recent releases, with the likes of Control, Borderlands 3, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Along with the big sale, you can also currently snap up GTA 5 for free until May 21.

The demand for Rockstar's popular sandbox action-adventure was so high, it recently crashed the store front's page for the free download. The premium edition of GTA 5 is free as part of the Epic vault, which changes up the freebie you can get your hands on for a limited time every Thursday during the mega sale.

If you're planning on diving into GTA 5, you can change things up with a GTA 5 PC mod, or have a bit of fun with some GTA 5 cheats.