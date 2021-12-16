The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale starts with a Shenmue 3 giveaway and $10 off coupons

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has begun, with steep discounts alongside another suite of giveaways.

The headline deals in the Epic Games Store sale - which starts today and will run until January 6, 2022 - are up to a third off a number of recent releases including Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Far Cry 6, and Battlefield 2042. There's also 50% off Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

There are more deals available across the store, but you'll also be able to take advantage of the Epic Games Store Holiday Coupon. If you've taken part in an Epic sale in the past, you might be familiar with the coupons, which offer an extra $10 off any eligible game that costs more than $14.99.

Epic's also providing enhancements for free games, discounting add-ons and microtransactions for games like Trackmania and Smite, and giving away cosmetics in Fortnite, Rocket League, and Warframe.

Finally, the platform's Christmas giveaway also returns. Shenmue 3 will be free until 08:00 PT/11:00 ET/16:00 GMT tomorrow, December 17, at which point it'll be replaced by another mystery game.

Assuming this is the same style of giveaway as in previous years, you'll be able to unlock a whole bunch of titles across the entire festive period, but you'll need to visit the store each day to max out your gifts. There's also no way of telling what Epic will be giving away next until that day's giveaway begins, so keep your eyes peeled.

Bed down over Christmas with some of the best PC games out there.