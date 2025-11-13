Now You See Me: Now You Don't director was excited to "join the family" and reunite with Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson: "They're truly the funnest people to work with"

News
By published

Exclusive: Ruben Fleischer talks joining the Now You See Me franchise

Jesse Eisenberg in Now You See Me 3
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Now You See Me: Now You Don't director Ruben Fleischer says signing on to direct the third installment in the magician-heist franchise was an opportunity to make fun movies that people love, and to reunite once again with Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson.

"I love the first two Now You See Me movies. And that was in part because they star my pals Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson – we worked together on Zombieland 1 and 2," Fleischer tells GamesRadar+. "And it was after Zombieland 2, I thought to myself, if I can just keep working with people I love and making movies that are just really fun for the rest of my career, I'll be very happy. And so when this came about, it was not only an opportunity to work with those two, but also the rest of the cast, who I've always admired from a distance, Isla, Dave – Morgan Freeman obviously is a legend. And I just was really excited to join that family as well and to continue to have fun making movies for audiences to love all throughout the world."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.