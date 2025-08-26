Netflix releases first trailer for Keira Knightley's new thriller, and it's like The Girl on the Train but on a luxury yacht

The Woman in Cabin 10 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Keira Knightley's new Netflix thriller The Woman in Cabin 10 is finally here, and it's The Lady Vanishes meets The Girl on the Train.... but on a luxury yacht.

Based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling 2016 novel of the same name, the film follows award-winning journalist Laura Blacklock (Knightley) as she boards a yacht for a travel assignment. Over the course of three days, Laura is tasked with gathering information to write a piece about the foundation that organised this trip.

However, as we see in the trailer above, she forgets about her assignment when she sees a passenger being thrown overboard in the middle of the night, only to be told that it didn't happen. All the passengers and crew are accounted for, after all. Did she imagine it, or is there a conspiracy at play in this yacht? Is she being gaslit by a group of rich people with a hidden agenda?

Alongside Knightley, the Netflix film also stars Guy Pearce, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Star Trek: Discovery's David Ajala, The Walking Dead's David Morrissey, Vikings: Valhalla's Christopher Rygh, Game of Thrones star Paul Kaye, The Gentlemen's Kaya Scodelario, Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more.

Directed by Simon Stone, the movie is already being compared with other mystery thrillers like The Girl on the Train, Gone Girl, and even Alfred Hitchcock's 1938 film The Lady Vanishes.

This marks Keira Knightley's return to Netflix less than a year after starring in the critically-acclaimed spy thriller Black Doves. The six-episode show saw the British actor playing an undercover agent who's posing as a politician's wife while feeding government secrets to the group she works for.

This marks Keira Knightley's return to Netflix less than a year after starring in the critically-acclaimed spy thriller Black Doves. The six-episode show saw the British actor playing an undercover agent who's posing as a politician's wife while feeding government secrets to the group she works for.

The Woman in Cabin 10 will arrive on Netflix on October 10.