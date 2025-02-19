The Boys season 5 gets a bloody update from Hughie star in gory behind the scenes snap: "Work's been going great guys"

The Boys season 5 has had a rather gruesome yet on-brand update from Hughie star Jack Quaid in a new behind-the-scenes snap, and it looks like the final season could be the bloodiest yet.

The new set picture, posted on Instagram by Quaid, shows the star smiling and completely covered in blood, holding one thumb up. "WORK’S BEEN GOING GREAT, YOU GUYS!," reads the caption. Check out the image below.

Now, this is not the first time we have seen Hughie’s face covered in blood – who could forget that first scene from season 1? However, fans have been loving the behind-the-scenes look. "It’s not The Boys unless Hughie is absolutely ensconced in blood," said one fan, while another commented, "Average Hughie scene."

Although Prime Video has yet to release an official synopsis for season 5, we do know that the final season will mark one last fiery battle between rivals Homelander and Billy Butcher, as showrunner Eric Kripke has previously described it as the show's version of the apocalypse.

In case you need a little recap, The Boys' season 4 finale saw The Boys be separated and captured by Supes, with only Starlight managing to escape. Meanwhile, Homelander and what is left of The Seven are in control of the US office. Plus, the post-credits scene showed Soldier Boy waking up in an underground facility. Basically, season 5 is going to be fair game in terms of Supes gone wild.

As filming is now underway, another behind-the-scenes snap has confirmed that stars Laz Alonso (MM), Antony Starr (Homelander), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), and Susan Heyward (Sage), are all returning.

The final season is expected to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows, or keep up with upcoming shows.