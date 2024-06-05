Midnight Mass star joins The Boys spin-off show Gen V ahead of season 2

The Boys spin-off Gen V has added Hamish Linklater to its cast ahead of season 2.

According to Variety, the actor, who recently appeared in Mike Flanagan's hit horror series Midnight Mass, will play Godolkin University's newly appointed "charming and charismatic" dean Cipher. (RIP Dean Shetty).

Having been trained as a scientist, which will either prove trouble or a saving grace for Marie and the gang, depending on his awareness and attitude towards the anti-Supe virus, Cipher is also described as "politically brilliant". The publication goes on to say that the character "has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level", but given how littered the show is with untrustworthy adults, we're not too sure whose interests he'll have at heart yet.

Based on the 'We Gotta Go Now' story arc from The Boys comic book, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, Gen V season 1 starred Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, and Clancy Brown.

Set in a Vought International-run college for young Supes, it follows the next generation as they get drunk, have fun, and compete in various trials to be the next big thing in the superhero world. Oh, and stumble across a terrifying, world-threatening secret about their prestigious school...

Most of the cast are expected to return for season 2, though it's uncertain what will happen with Perdomo's character Andre following the actor's tragic death back in April. It's been confirmed, however, that the role will not be recast.

Linklater is no stranger to playing morally complex roles having tackled Father Paul Hill, a mysterious, enigmatic priest harboring a dark secret, in the aforementioned Netflix show. Since then, he's played US President Abraham Lincoln in Manhunt and had a brief cameo as himself in American Horror Story: Delicate.

Gen V season 2 is expected to air sometime in 2025, while The Boys season 4 premieres on June 13. While we wait, check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video for some viewing inspiration.