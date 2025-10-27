Gen V's Marie isn't overpowered and won't solo Homelander in The Boys season 5: "She's not Neo from the end of The Matrix"

Marie Moreau might be one of the most powerful characters in Gen V, but that doesn't mean she can take on Homelander by herself, according to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. In a recent interview, Kripke explained Marie's powers and what they mean for the superhero franchise ahead of The Boys season 5.

During Gen V season 2, the character played by Jaz Sinclair was revealed to have some really deadly blood manipulation powers, even stronger than Victoria Neuman's, whose powers are "the same branch of the tree." As the Gen V season 2 ending connects directly with the final season of The Boys, what can we expect of Marie's role in the fight against Vought?

"She's super powerful, but that doesn't necessarily mean that she's amazing at controlling it," Kripke told Variety, clarifying that Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas didn't deliver Marie as a deus ex machina who's fully primed to take on the show's biggest villain.

"She's not Keanu [Reeves] at the end of The Matrix, because – based on the next couple Matrixes – it's not great for drama. You want a character who's really struggling and growing, especially a kid like Marie. So even though she has a lot of raw power, she has to learn how to control it," Kripke continued, explaining a little bit more how Marie's powers work.

"She controls blood down to the cellular level, so that can mean manipulating it around to heal someone. That could mean making the blood inside their head combustible. That can mean using it as a whip. She has ultimate control over any cell that's part of someone's blood – question mark?" he said.

The Boys season 5 is set to pick up the story around six months after the events of the Gen V season 2 finale, with Marie and her friends joining Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) in their fight against Homelander.

"You'll get a sense of this resistance that really kicks off at the end of Gen V – how it's been going – when you pick up The Boys Season 5. And the spoiler is: Not well," Kripke teased.

The Boys season 5 is set to arrive on Prime Video in 2026. In the meantime, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows and the best upcoming superhero movies.