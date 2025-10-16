Gen V season 2 showrunner says the biggest twist in The Boys spin-off was hiding in plain sight: "We were worried that everyone's going to guess"

Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas says the clues to the show's biggest twist were right in front of us all along.

Warning: Spoilers for Gen V season 2 episode 7 ahead!

"We're laying out little hints that, if you look back, you'll be able to see it," showrunner Fazekas told Entertainment Weekly. "Even the fact that – why does this guy just drink gross shakes with chicken and stuff in it? It's because he doesn't taste anything. He doesn't care about this body. He's just trying to keep it going to get to the end goal."

For the first six episodes of Gen V season 2, there were two very big questions that we, the viewers, desperately wanted answered: Why is Cipher so powerful? Who is the burned-up man being kept in Cipher's house? In Gen V season 2 episode 7, all is revealed: Remember how Cipher possesses the ability to take control of other people's bodies? Well, as it turns out, there is no Cipher: He's an ordinary man named Doug who Thomas Godolkin, yes, the thought-to-be-dead Thomas Godolkin, took control of some years ago. The burned-up body belonged to Thomas Godolkin, founder of Godolkin University and creator of the Odessa project (and the man who successfully created Homelander and turned Marie into one of the world's most powerful supes).

As it turns out, Godolkin didn't die in the fire that occurs during the flashback in Gen V season 2 episode 1. After drinking the rest of that Compound V, he survived, and somehow used his newfound powers to find a host body to carry out his work until he could find a supe powerful enough to put him back together. Marie uses her healing powers to restore Godolkin's body because she thinks it's the only way to stop Cipher. But again, there was no Cipher. Confusing? A bit. But Fazekas says she was worried the audience would've figured it out early on.

"We were worried that everyone's going to guess that," Fazekas continued. "I think some people will guess that. I don't know if it's guessable that they are actually the same person, that this guy is just some guy. [Cipher] is basically just a body that [Godolkin's] tried on."

What happens now? Well, now that Marie has essentially resurrected the devil...it's going to take a lot more than a little blood manipulation to put him back in the ground where he belongs.

